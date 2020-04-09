Google Maps will show locations of COVID-19 food and night shelters in India

Google Maps will now show the locations of food shelters and night shelters in 30 cities across India to help people find and access these essential services during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Users can search for ‘Food shelters in ‘ or ‘Night shelters in ‘ in Maps, Search or Assistant for results. Google has been working with central and state authorities to list this information. Google says that more cities will be added soon and that the service will be made available in Hindi and other Indian languages in the coming days.