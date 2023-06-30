Google May Cut Off Canadian News Links in Response to Online News Act

- Google plans to remove Canadian news links from its major platforms in response to Canada’s proposed Online News Act, which would require internet giants to pay news publishers for their content.
- Google considers the legislation a non-practical ‘link tax’, claims to have provided alternatives, but says its recommendations were not accepted.
- The decision may have significant effects since similar measures are being considered in other countries, potentially setting a costly precedence for online platforms and possibly leading to a downtrend in news consumption.