Google Drive is currently the easiest way for WhatsApp users to backup their chats, images and videos for free without having to worry about storage limits.

The new ‘Manage backup size’ feature on WhatsApp will allow users to select the content they wish to backup and users will be able to see the amount of storage required to backup the selected content.

At the moment, neither Google nor WhatsApp have revealed any information about unlimited backups coming to an end.