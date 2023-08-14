Google Messages Adjusts ‘Reply’ and ‘Remind 1 hr’ Button Positions

Google Messages Adjusts ‘Reply’ and ‘Remind 1 hr’ Button PositionsAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 7:14
- Google has modified the order of actions in Messages, placing ‘Reply’ at the far right.
- The update is beneficial for accessibility, though disrupts users’ muscle memory.
- The change is being A/B tested and has not been fully implemented yet.
