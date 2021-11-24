    Google news showcase adds Malayalam and Bengali languages

    • Google on Tuesday announced support for two more languages, Malayalam and Bengali, for Google News Showcase to help readers access news in these languages.
    • The tech giant had extended its Google News Showcase offering to India in May. It is an online experience and licensing program to support news organizations and readers.
    • In September it had added support for four languages – Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu – in addition to English and Hindi in the dedicated News Showcase panels in Google News and on Discover.
    Daily.