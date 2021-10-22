Home News Google now wants to teach you a new word daily with this new feature
- Google Search has a new feature that will help you learn new words easily.
- The new feature is quite similar to the app Dictionary.com that shares a new word daily for users to learn about.
- This feature is available through the Google app on Android and iOS. In addition to the usual search for word meanings on Google, users can now opt to receive daily notifications about new words.
