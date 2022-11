The Google One VPN is available to those on the 2 TB or greater “Premium” plan, which is above the 100 GB “Basic” ($1.99/month or $19.99/year) and 200 GB “Standard” ($2.99/month or $29.99/year) tiers.

The Mac and Windows apps for the VPN can be installed directly from the Google One website by navigating to Benefits > VPN protection for multiple devices > and Download app.