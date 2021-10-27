    Google partners with MeitY to train startups build world class apps

    • Google has announced a joint initiative called MeitY Startup Hub with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to provide startups in India with training, mentorship and learning materials to build world class applications.
    • As part of the initiative, Google has launched a programme called the Appscale Academy, which will provide training to local startups in the early and mid-stages to build.
    • The programme will accept applications till 15 December and will shortlist 100 startups from them based on parameters created by a panel of industry experts, members of MeitY Startup Hub, and Google Play.
    Daily.