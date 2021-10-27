Google partners with MeitY to train startups build world class apps

HomeNewsGoogle partners with MeitY to train startups build world class apps
Google has announced a joint initiative called MeitY Startup Hub with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to provide startups in India with training, mentorship and learning materials to build world class applications.
As part of the initiative, Google has launched a programme called the Appscale Academy, which will provide training to local startups in the early and mid-stages to build.
The programme will accept applications till 15 December and will shortlist 100 startups from them based on parameters created by a panel of industry experts, members of MeitY Startup Hub, and Google Play.