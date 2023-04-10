- Some Google Pay users have received accidental credits of up to Rs 88,000.
- It is unclear why Google sent out these credits.
- It is unknown if this issue is limited to Google Pixel users or affects other Android devices.
Google Pay glitch: Some users receive accidental credits of up to Rs 88,000
