Google Pay made a revenue of ₹1467 cr, with a net profit of ₹53 cr in FY21

As you know GPay cannot charge anything on UPI transactions, then how does GPay make money?
Let’s decode!
And, Google Pay has the highest UPI market share of about 43%.
Receiving and sending money on GPay is absolutely free.
The business model of Google Pay is split into the following 4 categories!
The basic revenue model of GPay is mobile recharges.
Whenever a user recharges for any SIM operators from this app, GPay gets a commission from that operator on every recharge.
GPay allows users to pay their various bills such as electricity, DTH recharge, water, insurance, loan repayment, postpaid bill, and so on.
So, whenever you make a bill payment, GPay takes a commission from the service provider.
Another revenue medium for GPay is Brand placements.
The discount coupons you get by making transactions on GPay, such as from Domino’s, Zomato, Lenskart, etc,
Gpay charges a listing fee from such brands.
But GPay really doesn’t make anything from UPI payments, think again!
GPay gains access to critical data.
It analyses your transaction data and makes new products.
It also offers you products & services based on your data, and charges commission on it.
