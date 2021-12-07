    Google Pixel watch code-named Rohan is in the works to arrive in 2022

    • According to a new report from Insider, the Pixel watch code-named Rohan is in the works.
    • The watch will have basic fitness tracking features, including step counting and a heart rate monitor, with Google also reportedly working on debuting a Fitbit integration into Wear OS with the new watch when it launches.
    • Google has started rolling out its Camera app version 8.4 to older Pixel phones, bringing camera features from Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
    Daily.