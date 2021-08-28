Google plans to customize Play Store app ratings for users’ country and device

Google announced changes to how it calculates and displays app ratings on the Play Store on Monday that could make them more useful and relevant to users and developers.
In place of one rating for an entire app, which can come in a variety of forms and levels of relative goodness depending on the device, Google plans to break things down with specific ratings for the country your device is registered in and specific ratings for the form factor of the device you’re using to browse the Play Store.
As part of Google’s announcement, the company is also surfacing more Play Store data and metrics for developers to pour over in the Google Play Console, including device type insights that break down ratings based on what device is using an app.