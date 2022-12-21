Google Play adds feature to let kids request purchases from guardians

• Google Play now offers a feature that allows children to send purchase requests to guardians.
• Parents and guardians already have tools to restrict purchases made with the family payment method.
• The new feature will allow children to send a purchase request to the manager of the family account for approval when there is no present payment method.
• Children will be able to view purchase requests they have sent and the status of the requests.
