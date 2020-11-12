Everything including PWAs is now part of Google Play Policies

“Our policies apply to any content your app displays or links to, including any ads it shows to users and any user-generated content it hosts or links to. Furthermore, they apply to any content from your developer account which is publicly displayed in Google Play, including your developer name and the landing page of your listed developer website.

We don’t allow apps that let users install other apps to their devices. Apps that provide access to other apps, games or software without installation, including features and experiences provided by third parties, must ensure that all the content they provide access to adheres to all Google Play policies and may also be subject to additional policy reviews” (Via).

This new policy applies from Dec 16 onwards.