Google proposes alternative payment options for UK app developers

Image Credit: BusinessofApps
  • Google has proposed a plan to allow UK app developers offering apps through its Play mobile app store to use alternative payment processors for in-app transactions.
  • This would provide an alternative to Google’s proprietary billing system, which is currently the only option.
  • The proposed commitments would let developers choose their preferred billing system either through a “Developer-only Billing” (DOB) option or by giving users a choice between alternative billing solutions and Google Play’s existing billing system, known as “User Choice Billing”.
  • The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has initiated a consultation process to assess the proposal.
