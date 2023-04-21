Google proposes alternative payment options for UK app developers

- Google has proposed a plan to allow UK app developers offering apps through its Play mobile app store to use alternative payment processors for in-app transactions.
- This would provide an alternative to Google’s proprietary billing system, which is currently the only option.
- The proposed commitments would let developers choose their preferred billing system either through a “Developer-only Billing” (DOB) option or by giving users a choice between alternative billing solutions and Google Play’s existing billing system, known as “User Choice Billing”.
- The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has initiated a consultation process to assess the proposal.