- Google suggested that digital publishers must ‘opt-out’ to prevent their content from being used for AI training.
- The proposition is a response to Australia’s proposed ban on ‘high-risk’ AI applications, and extends an invitation for an internet that permits default data scraping.
- Google’s proposal could also imply that it will use published articles from major news outlets to train their AI, unless they opt-out.
Google Proposes Opt-Out Initiative for Websites to Avoid AI Data Scraping
[Via]
What do you think?
1 VoteUpvote