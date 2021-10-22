Home News Google quashed 1.6 mn cookie-theft phishing attacks targeting YouTubers
- Google’s Threat Intelligence Group said that it has blocked about 1.6 million phishing emails since early 2019.
- The major malware in question are Cookie theft Malware, which Google said it has been mitigating since late 2019.
- After initially winning the confidence of the victim, a malware landing page disguised as a download URL or PDF on Google was sent to the victim.
