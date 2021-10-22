Google reduces Play Store fees to 15% for subscription services

HomeNewsGoogle reduces Play Store fees to 15% for subscription services
After widespread pushback from developers, tech giant Google has decided to reduce Play Store commission for apps that offer subscription services.
The tech giant requires developers using the Google Play store to use its own built-in payments services, and pay a 30% commission for in-app purchases, including selling digital items and subscription services.
Last year, the company said Indian developers will get till March 31, 2022 till developers are forced to use Google payments or be kicked off the Play Store.