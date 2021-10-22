    Google reduces Play Store fees to 15% for subscription services

    • After widespread pushback from developers, tech giant Google has decided to reduce Play Store commission for apps that offer subscription services.
    • The tech giant requires developers using the Google Play store to use its own built-in payments services, and pay a 30% commission for in-app purchases, including selling digital items and subscription services.
    • Last year, the company said Indian developers will get till March 31, 2022 till developers are forced to use Google payments or be kicked off the Play Store.
    Daily.