Google Reveals Privacy Policy for Duet AI, Ensures User Control and Data Security

Image Credit: 9to5Google
  • Google ensures foundational privacy protections for users with Duet AI, allowing control and choice over data.
  • User interactions with intelligent Workspace features are anonymized and aggregated, aiming to improve features, without data being sold or used for ad targeting.
  • With Duet AI, enterprise-sector content is stored alongside Workspace content and isn’t shared outside the organization.
