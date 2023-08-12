- Google ensures foundational privacy protections for users with Duet AI, allowing control and choice over data.
- User interactions with intelligent Workspace features are anonymized and aggregated, aiming to improve features, without data being sold or used for ad targeting.
- With Duet AI, enterprise-sector content is stored alongside Workspace content and isn’t shared outside the organization.
Google Reveals Privacy Policy for Duet AI, Ensures User Control and Data Security
