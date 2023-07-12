Google rolls out Android 14 Beta 4 featuring auto-confirm unlock

- The Android 14 Beta 4 system from Google introduces the ‘auto-confirm unlock’ feature for faster unlock with a six digit PIN or more, although it is a ‘slightly less secure’ method.
- Other updates include the separation of the Ring and Notification volume controls, new default profile pictures, and support for tablets and foldables with an improved widget picker.
- The first developer beta for Android 14 was released in March and the public beta in April, targeting August for the stable version release, with new features such as an upgraded back gesture and per app language settings.