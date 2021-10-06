Google rolls out emission-curbing tools for nest thermostat

“These tools and behavioral shifts are important now, but they’ll become increasingly crucial as more intermittent clean energy resources come online over the coming years,” said Ben Brown, director of product management for Google Nest.

The climate benefits of tools such as Nest Renew that aim to tweak the demand side of the energy equation are constrained by the supply of cleaner energy.

Seven power providers, including AES Corp., Duke Energy Corp. and Southern Co., provided information on electricity rates and other feedback, Google said.