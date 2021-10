The Google Threat Analysis Group said today that its security researchers are currently tracking more than 270 different government-backed threat actors activating from inside more than 50 countries.

The figure includes groups engaged in both cyber-espionage operations, but also disinformation campaigns, Google said in a report today.

In 2021, the group hacked the website of the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, and used it to host a phishing kit.