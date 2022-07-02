Google settles lawsuit with US app developers for $90 million; Developers will receive compensation

Google has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a lawsuit in the US that accused it of having a monopoly on distributing Android apps and using that to charge “exorbitant fees”.

US devs with annual earnings less than $2 million between August 17 2016 and December 31 2021 (an estimated 99% of developers on the Play store) are eligible to receive a compensation.

The exact compensation will vary on a case by case basis, the minimum is $250, while the ones that have been affected the most can get over $200,000.