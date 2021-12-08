HomeNewsGoogle temporarily disrupts a botnet that infected 1 million devices
Google temporarily disrupts a botnet that infected 1 million devices
Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible.
Google said the network includes about one million Windows-using devices worldwide for crimes that include stealing users’ credentials, and has targeted victims from the United States, India, Brazil and southeast Asia.
The hackers also used Google’s own services to distribute the malware – the internet giant took down some 63 million Google Docs and terminated over 1,100 Google accounts used to spread Glupteba.