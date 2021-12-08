    Google temporarily disrupts a botnet that infected 1 million devices

    • Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible.
    • Google said the network includes about one million Windows-using devices worldwide for crimes that include stealing users’ credentials, and has targeted victims from the United States, India, Brazil and southeast Asia.
    • The hackers also used Google’s own services to distribute the malware – the internet giant took down some 63 million Google Docs and terminated over 1,100 Google accounts used to spread Glupteba.
