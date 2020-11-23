Google testing paid crowdsourcing service ‘Task Mate’ in India

The Google Opinion Rewards app has long allowed users to answer questions and surveys in exchange for Play Store credits.

Google is now trialing “Task Mate” in India to “Earn money doing simple tasks on your smartphone.” In “Early access,” Task Mate is currently “Limited to selected testers” through a referral code system.

The tasks themselves are considered “Simple” by Google and originate from “Businesses around the world.” They are categorized as “Sitting” or “Field Tasks,” with the latter noting how many minutes you have to walk.