Google tests tracking protection to limit third-party cookies

- Google is testing Tracking Protection, a feature that restricts third-party cookies and limits cross-site tracking, with plans to phase out third-party cookies for all users by the second half of 2024.
- The rollout is subject to addressing competition concerns from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, which previously investigated Google’s proposal to remove third-party cookies.
- Google settled a $5 billion lawsuit in December 2023 over allegations of tracking users in Incognito mode, raising questions about the company’s commitment to user privacy.