Google to give security keys to ‘high risk’ users targeted by government hackers

Google said in a blog post that it will send out the security keys throughout 2021 to encourage users to enroll in its Advanced Protection Program, which safeguards users with high visibility and sensitive information who are at risk of targeted online attacks.

Security keys make it harder for phishing attacks to work as security keys can only be used to unlock accounts on legitimate websites.

Through its collaboration with the latter, Google said it has already provided Titan Security Keys to more than 180 eligible federal campaigns during the 2020 U.S. election season, adding that it is now working with the organization to provide further protection for state-level campaigns and political parties, committees and related organizations including workshops and training on how to protect against cyberattacks.