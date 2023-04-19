Google to Launch $1,700 Foldable Smartphone in June

Image Credit: MacRumors
  • Google plans to join Samsung in the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the Pixel Fold.
  • The Pixel Fold will be introduced at Google I/O in May and will be marketed as having the “most durable hinge” on a foldable smartphone.
  • When opened, the Google Fold will feature a 7.6-inch display and will open up like a book.
  • It will be water-resistant, sized to fit easily in a pocket when folded, and have a battery that can last for up to 24 hours.
  • The Pixel Fold will have a high price tag due to the cost of the display and the hinge.
  • Google will beat Apple to foldable smartphones, as Apple is rumored to be experimenting with foldable iPhones but may not introduce the technology until the first quarter of 2024.
