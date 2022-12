• Google agrees to pay $9.5 million to settle lawsuit brought by Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine.

• Racine accused Google of deceiving users and invading their privacy.

• Google will also change some of its practices related to collecting, storing, and using user location data.

• Google will also provide more information to users about these practices.

