HomeNewsGoogle to replenish 20% more water than it uses by 2030
Google to replenish 20% more water than it uses by 2030
Alphabet Inc’s Google aims to replenish 20% more water than its offices and data centers use by 2030, the company said on Thursday, addressing concerns about water-guzzling tech facilities amid record droughts.
Google plans to reach its new target by using less water at its buildings and then helping with conservation in surrounding communities, starting with those where water is especially scarce.
Google provided funding for Global Water Watch that provides real-time indicators for current and future water management needs.