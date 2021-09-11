HomeNewsGoogle underpaid thousands of international ‘shadow workers,’ violating labor laws around the world
Google underpaid thousands of international ‘shadow workers,’ violating labor laws around the world
Google underpaid thousands of international contract workers, violating pay-parity laws in several countries, The New York Times and The Guardian reported Friday.
The tech giant’s compliance department discovered the mistake but chose not to immediately compensate the underpaid temporary staff, according to the reports, and instead only corrected rates for new employees in the hopes of avoiding legal, financial, and reputational damage.
The New York Times and The Guardian both reported that the issue has been flagged to the SEC, as even though the same pay-parity laws do not exist in America, the lack of public disclosure of the issue could be viewed as a material impact to Google’s business, and one that should have been mentioned in company filings.