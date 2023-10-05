Google unveils Android 14 with new features and improvements

- Google’s Android 14, now available for Pixel devices, introduces new features such as customizable lockscreen shortcuts, an ‘Auto-confirm unlock’ option, and a redesigned wallpaper & style interface.
- The update also includes changes to Quick Settings, a new speaker status bar icon, denser Share sheet, and flash notifications for incoming alerts. It also supports Ultra HDR still images and lossless audio formats over wired USB headsets.
- Android 14 will also be available on Samsung, IQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi later this year. The Android Beta Program will continue testing feature drops in the coming months.