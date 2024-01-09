Subscribe

Google unveils ‘Bard Advanced’, an AI chatbot powered by Gemini Ultra

  • Google has introduced ‘Bard Advanced’, an AI chatbot that outperforms its ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot counterparts, powered by the company’s advanced large language model, Gemini Ultra.
  • The chatbot, still in development, will be available through a paid subscription on Google One, with three months free trial, and promises sophisticated language processing and reasoning skills.
  • Google’s future plans include the launch of Gemini Ultra, a robust model for complex tasks, and expanding Gemini’s accessibility across developer platforms like Chrome and Firebase.

