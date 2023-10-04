Subscribe

Google unveils Pixel Watch 2 with enhanced features and specifications

  • Google’s Pixel Watch 2 boasts upgraded performance, all-day battery life, new safety features, and sensors for deeper health insights. It also includes a voice-enabled feature for monitoring health and fitness information.
  • The watch is made from 100% recycled aluminum, lighter than its predecessor, and features a 1.2″ circular OLED display. It uses a quad-core CPU and Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, with 2GB of RAM.
  • Priced at $349 for the GPS version and $399 for the LTE version, the Pixel Watch 2 also offers fast-charging capabilities, providing 12 hours of use after just 30 minutes of charging.
