Google unveils Pixel Watch 2 with enhanced health tracking features

  • Google’s Pixel Watch 2, announced at a recent hardware event, introduces improved heart rate monitoring and new sensors for comprehensive health tracking, including stress management features.
  • The new watch offers automatic tracking for seven different workouts, a Pace Training feature, and a Safety Check feature that prompts the wearer to check in at set times.
  • The Pixel Watch 2, available for preorder at $349 for the standard version and $399 for the LTE model, promises battery improvements and includes Gmail and Google Calendar apps.
0