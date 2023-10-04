Google unveils Pixel Watch 2 with enhanced health tracking features

- Google’s Pixel Watch 2, announced at a recent hardware event, introduces improved heart rate monitoring and new sensors for comprehensive health tracking, including stress management features.
- The new watch offers automatic tracking for seven different workouts, a Pace Training feature, and a Safety Check feature that prompts the wearer to check in at set times.
- The Pixel Watch 2, available for preorder at $349 for the standard version and $399 for the LTE model, promises battery improvements and includes Gmail and Google Calendar apps.