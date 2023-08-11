- The updated app includes new Explore and Inspire tabs presenting diverse content, allowing users to interact with topics like food, culture, fashion, art, and science.
- Features include AI poems, created using Google’s PaLM 2 language model, which can be set to various styles and combined with selected artwork.
- The Play tab offers interactive activities including Art Selfie and a range of mobile games.
Google Unveils Redesigned Arts & Culture App with New Features
