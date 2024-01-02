- Google’s new large language model, VideoPoet, can process various inputs such as text, images, video, and audio to generate videos, marking a significant advancement in video generation.
- VideoPoet’s decoder-only architecture allows it to produce content for tasks it hasn’t been trained on, and it has shown success in various video-related tasks, including text-to-video and video-to-audio generation.
- Despite its current limitation in producing longer videos, VideoPoet demonstrates potential for creative applications, such as creating short films and manipulating object movements in existing videos.
