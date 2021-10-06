Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights more efficiently

Alphabet Inc’s Google cut fuel use and traffic delays by 10 per cent to 20 per cent at four locations in Israel by using artificial intelligence to optimise signal lights and it next plans to test the software in Rio de Janeiro, the company said on Wednesday.

Based on early results in Israel’s Haifa and Beer-Sheva, Rio de Janeiro’s municipal traffic authority expressed high hopes for the AI to better time traffic signal changes.

Aleksandar Stevanovic, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at University of Pittsburgh, said simulations show AI could smooth traffic flow.