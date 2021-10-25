Google worked with Facebook to undermine Apple’s attempts to offer its users greater privacy protections

HomeNewsGoogle worked with Facebook to undermine Apple’s attempts to offer its users greater privacy protections
Google worked with Facebook to undermine Apple’s attempts to offer its users great privacy protections, 12 state attorneys general alleged in an update to an antitrust lawsuit against the search engine.
The attorneys general also accused Facebook and Google of engaging in an illegal advertising deal, with the latter leveraging monopoly power over its adtech business by helping Facebook make better bids in ad auctions, which would make it easier for Facebook content to appear in more Google Ads.
Google said Facebook’s user match rates were the same as other ad auction parties, but Facebook employees noted that the search company was willing to use Javascript to help Facebook better recognize those users.