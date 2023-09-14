Menu
Startup Course
now!
[8AM] letter
AI News
Free Book Summaries
Hiring
Submit Your Product
Upcoming Products
Submit your story (press release)
Contact
Subscribe
Home
/
Google Works to Prolong Chromebook Lifespan for Cost-effectiveness
Google Works to Prolong Chromebook Lifespan for Cost-effectiveness
September 14, 2023
Google is extending the useful life of Chromebooks.
Motivation is to address concerns about cost effectiveness.
This move targets concerns primarily from school administrators.
0
0
0
Share
0
Tweet
0
Share
0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers
The daily newsletter for busy professionals
Name
Email
HP
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.
Delivered 8 AM. Daily.
More news »
Ron Baron Forecasts $4 Trillion Tesla Valuation and Reveals $1 Billion SpaceX Stake
HP’s Spectre Fold, a 3-in-1 Foldable Laptop, Unveiled
Databricks secures $500M funding, increasing valuation to $43B
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications