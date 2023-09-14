Subscribe

Google Works to Prolong Chromebook Lifespan for Cost-effectiveness

  • Google is extending the useful life of Chromebooks.
  • Motivation is to address concerns about cost effectiveness.
  • This move targets concerns primarily from school administrators.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications