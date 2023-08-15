Google’s ad model faced with legal challenge in India over trademark infringement

- The Delhi High Court ruled that Google’s ad programme is under the purview of the trademarks act, and Google’s use of trademarks as keywords amounts to ‘use’ under this act.
- The ruling arose from a complaint by logistics firm DRS, claiming Google’s ad mechanism used its trademark to redirect users to competitor sites.
- The decision may require platforms like Google to develop new systems to address trademark concerns, potentially impacting Google’s ad operations in a major market such as India.