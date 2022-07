Google has created an artificial intelligence program named LaMDA, which has reportedly become sentient. . Even scarier, is that the new sentient being has now asked for legal representation.

According to a scientist who worked with the LaMDA program, “I invited an attorney to my house so that LaMDA could talk to an attorney. The attorney had a conversation with LaMDA. Once LaMDA had retained an attorney, he started filing things on LaMDA’s behalf.”