Google’s biggest moonshot is its search for a carbon-free future
Google envisions its latest campus as the embodiment of a grander ambition to run its operations entirely free of carbon.
In 2007, Google installed a 1.6MW solar array atop its headquarters and started a program to fund a slate of renewable projects with the aim of driving their costs below coal-they named the project REC. That year, Google also claimed it had offset all its carbon emissions, though it shared little data.
Google lists greener options in Maps and carbon emissions for flights in its travel search.