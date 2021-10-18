    Google’s biggest moonshot is its search for a carbon-free future

    • Google envisions its latest campus as the embodiment of a grander ambition to run its operations entirely free of carbon.
    • In 2007, Google installed a 1.6MW solar array atop its headquarters and started a program to fund a slate of renewable projects with the aim of driving their costs below coal-they named the project REC. That year, Google also claimed it had offset all its carbon emissions, though it shared little data.
    • Google lists greener options in Maps and carbon emissions for flights in its travel search.
