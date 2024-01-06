Google’s DeepMind develops Asimov-inspired ‘Robot Constitution’ for safety

- Google’s DeepMind team is creating a ‘Robot Constitution’ for their AutoRT system, inspired by Isaac Asimov’s ‘Three Laws of Robotics’, to ensure safe task selection by robots.
- The Constitution, part of a larger system that deploys robots to gather training data, includes foundational, safety, and embodiment rules to prevent harm to humans and the robots themselves.
- While the system shows promise for embodied AI, it’s still in preliminary stages and it remains to be seen how these rules will be incorporated into existing AIs and potential loopholes addressed.