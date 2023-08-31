Google’s Duet AI Now Provides Comprehensive Email-drafting Assistance

- Google’s Duet AI, initially presented at Google Cloud Next ’23, is now accessible to Workspace users, assisting them with tasks from drafting emails to managing documents.
- Duet AI can draft emails, modify the tone, or alter the length of emails based on user needs and prior context, and also includes a ‘Help me write’ feature for assistance.
- The ‘Help me write’ feature will also expand to Google Docs, allowing content tone adjustment, summarization, length modification, and user-guided content refinement.