Google’s Duet AI Now Provides Comprehensive Email-drafting Assistance

  • Google’s Duet AI, initially presented at Google Cloud Next ’23, is now accessible to Workspace users, assisting them with tasks from drafting emails to managing documents.
  • Duet AI can draft emails, modify the tone, or alter the length of emails based on user needs and prior context, and also includes a ‘Help me write’ feature for assistance.
  • The ‘Help me write’ feature will also expand to Google Docs, allowing content tone adjustment, summarization, length modification, and user-guided content refinement.
