- James Manyika, Google’s new head of ‘tech and society,’ lauds AI as a transformational technology but raises serious concerns about its risks.
- Manyika previously signed a letter stating that mitigating AI’s potential risks should be a global priority, like pandemics and nuclear war.
- Despite criticisms of his view as vague, Manyika stressed the importance of developing AI responsibly to maximize benefits while addressing challenges.
Google’s New AI Head Warns About Potential AI Risks Alongside Potential Benefits
