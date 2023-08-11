Google’s New AI Head Warns About Potential AI Risks Alongside Potential Benefits

Image Credit: Futurism
  • James Manyika, Google’s new head of ‘tech and society,’ lauds AI as a transformational technology but raises serious concerns about its risks.
  • Manyika previously signed a letter stating that mitigating AI’s potential risks should be a global priority, like pandemics and nuclear war.
  • Despite criticisms of his view as vague, Manyika stressed the importance of developing AI responsibly to maximize benefits while addressing challenges.
