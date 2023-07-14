Google’s Play Games for PC Beta Launches in India and 60+ Countries

- Google’s Play Games for PC beta, allowing users to play Android games on Windows systems, launches in India and extends to over 60 other nations, reaching a total of 120 countries.
- On top of existing titles, players can access Indian games like ‘Ludo King’ and ‘Hitwicket Games’, with over 100 games offered through the program across multiple devices.
- Google provides developer support through an emulator for game debugging and integration with Android Studio for game adjustments and deployment.