Google’s Project Tailwind rebranded as AI-based NotebookLM, facing limited launch

  • Originally announced at I/O in May, Google’s Project Tailwind has been renamed to NotebookLM and is undergoing a limited launch, aiming to assist users in organizing and making sense of information.
  • The application uses AI to analyse and answer questions about the documents it holds, consulting the user’s notes first but also pulling from broader information if needed.
  • Despite its potential, Google admits NotebookLM is experimental and lacks certainty about its target audience or its final form, calling for user feedback to refine the service.
