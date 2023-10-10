Google’s response to Israeli attacks includes employee safety and cybersecurity measures

- Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the company’s response to the terrorist attacks in Israel, prioritizing the safety of over 2,000 employees based in the country.
- Google initiated safety checks and provided security information to all employees in the area, including those traveling there.
- On the product and cybersecurity front, Google is ensuring authoritative information during the crisis, while its Mandiant division is observing anti-Israeli narratives and DDoS attacks targeting Israeli government websites.