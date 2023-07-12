Google’s Senior VP Urs Holzle Steps Down Amid Cloud Reorganization

  • Urs Holzle, senior VP of technical infrastructure at Google, will step back from management to work independently, focusing on several technical assignments and advisory roles.
  • The change comes as Google restructures its cloud organization, including new leadership for Cloud Supply Chain and Operations and shifts in reporting lines.
  • Google is under pressure to increase cloud revenue and faces stiff competition from Amazon and Microsoft in the field of cloud offerings and artificial intelligence.
